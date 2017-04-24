'Scared straight' officer impersonato...

'Scared straight' officer impersonator arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPTV Local News

The Summit County Sheriff's Office in Ohio arrested a man who tried to enter the county's courthouse while impersonating a peace officer. Christopher Hendon, 26, claimed to be working as part of a "Scared Straight" Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Akron PD (Aug '16) 38 min yidfellas v USA 7
News Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07) 20 hr Sarahluv86 53
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Apr 15 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr... Apr 11 Mr Shhhhh 1
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) Apr 10 Remembering 7
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC