Ronald McDonald House elects resident...

Ronald McDonald House elects resident new president

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Hudson Hub-Times

"The Ronald McDonald House Akron has been helping to keep families close to their sick children for more than 30 years. Many people do not know we even exist, even though we are right on the campus of Akron Children's Hospital," Worley said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met... Apr 4 Mr Shhhhh 1
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Apr 4 INDICT PAUL RYAN 110
guess who (Feb '15) Apr 4 paragon ventures 22
My quest for a recipe Mar 29 JOKRJO 1
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC