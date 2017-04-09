Ronald McDonald House elects resident new president
"The Ronald McDonald House Akron has been helping to keep families close to their sick children for more than 30 years. Many people do not know we even exist, even though we are right on the campus of Akron Children's Hospital," Worley said.
