Rising star talent takes the spotlight in 'Emergent' at Heights Arts

Last year, the Cedar Lee district's Heights Arts gallery, 2175 Lee Rd., launched "Emergent," a show featuring works by up-and-coming recent graduates in the region. It returns this weekend with an opening 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, April 21. It features 12 artists from area institutions, including the Cleveland Institute of Art, Kent State University, the University of Akron and Baldwin Wallace University.

