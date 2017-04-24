Polish official suspended after depicting Tusk as SS officer
European Council President Donald Tusk speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Saturday, April 29, 2017. EU Council President Donald Tusk says that Britain will face a united bloc of 27 EU nations in the two years of divorce negotiations and said the welfare of citizens and families living in each other's nations will be the priority once the talks start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Apr 27
|Yoppo
|19
|Blonde (May '16)
|Apr 26
|Blonde
|2
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07)
|Apr 25
|Sarahluv86
|53
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC