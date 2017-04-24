Polish official suspended after depic...

Polish official suspended after depicting Tusk as SS officer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

European Council President Donald Tusk speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Saturday, April 29, 2017. EU Council President Donald Tusk says that Britain will face a united bloc of 27 EU nations in the two years of divorce negotiations and said the welfare of citizens and families living in each other's nations will be the priority once the talks start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10) Sat Saint jimmie 24
News Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic... Apr 27 Hondo 1
News Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor... Apr 27 Deductbox 1
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) Apr 27 Yoppo 19
Blonde (May '16) Apr 26 Blonde 2
Akron PD (Aug '16) Apr 26 yidfellas v USA 7
News Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07) Apr 25 Sarahluv86 53
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC