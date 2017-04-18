Police searching for Akron man charged with murder in fatal shooting
Detectives are searching for an Akron man who is charged in a fatal shooting in the city's North Hills neighborhood. Kenneth D. Lindsey Jr., 32, is charged with murder in the shooting that happened Wednesday morning on Pine Knolls Drive near Dan Street, police said.
