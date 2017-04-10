Picture perfect: 300 children hunt eg...

Picture perfect: 300 children hunt eggs at Stan Hywet, a fairy-tale backdrop for memories and photos

Collette Turkovich, 9, of Akron races to collect eggs at the start of the 7-9 year old Easter egg hunt held at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens on Saturday in Akron Hundreds of young children and their parents scurry to collect Easter eggs during an egg hunt on the front lawn of the Manor House at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens on Saturday in Akron Saki Yamaguchi of Akron, 2, wears an Easter egg basket on his head as he reacts to the lamb resting in the lap of his sister Takuma, 5, prior to the start of Saturday morning's Easter egg hunt at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens on Saturday in Akron Emilia Bologna, 1, of Fairlawn shows off her collection of eggs to her parents Jeff and Olivia Bologna after the three and under Easter egg hunt held in front of the Manor House at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens on Saturday in Akron Collette Turkovich reaches for an Easter egg as she participates in the 7-9 year ... (more)

