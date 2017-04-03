Penalizing marital rape
Ohio is one of just 13 states in which spouses can receive exceptions for rape and other sex-related offenses. Meaning with no force or threat of force, Ohio law deems that no rape or sexual assault can occur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|INDICT PAUL RYAN
|110
|guess who (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|paragon ventures
|22
|My quest for a recipe
|Mar 29
|JOKRJO
|1
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mar 27
|Russ
|203
|Did Dr Joel Mowrey Pass Away in Bali
|Mar 25
|Debbie
|1
|SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|The Donald
|16
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC