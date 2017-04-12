Open house set for Cuyahoga Valley Na...

Open house set for Cuyahoga Valley National Park's new visitor center

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park's new Boston Mills Visitor Center will be housed on the corner of Riverview and Boston Mills roads in a building that was once a store for the nearby mill and provided housing for mill workers. Two smaller buildings will serve as public restrooms and office space.

