Ohio State keeps grand World War I me...

Ohio State keeps grand World War I memorial in storage; other tributes remain

On April 6, 1926, the ninth anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I , the state gave its official salute to those Buckeyes who served and sacrificed in that conflict with dedication of a war memorial at the Ohio Historical and Archaeological Museum on the Ohio State University campus. The Ohio World War I Memorial featured a rotunda with a stained-glass dome, four large, sculpted bronze panels depicting the experiences of Ohio's World War I veterans, and other exhibits including a statue of an American soldier, "The Victorious Doughboy," modeled after an OSU veteran of the war.

