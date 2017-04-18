Ohio Shakespeare Festival to host Akron scavenger hunt to honor Bard's birthday
Ohio Shakespeare Festival has staged a free scavenger hunt this weekend for 10 birthday presents hidden at downtown Akron businesses in honor of the Bard's birthday. The first clue will be released Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m., with another at noon and one more at 5 p.m. The same schedule will be followed on Saturday and Sunday.
