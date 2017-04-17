Ohio official wants to make Akron area autism friendly
A county official in Ohio is hoping to formally declare the Akron area a welcoming place for people with autism. Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro said she would introduce a proposal to establish Summit County as "autism friendly" at a council meeting Monday.
