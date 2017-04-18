Ohio man pleads guilty to terror charges after posting Islamic State hit list
Terrence McNeil, a 24 year-old man from Akron, Ohio, pleaded guilty to terror-related charges yesterday after authorities alleged that he posted an Islamic State hit list online. Prosecutors did not charge McNeil with plotting to commit an attack himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Apr 15
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr...
|Apr 11
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Apr 10
|Remembering
|7
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met...
|Apr 4
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Apr 4
|INDICT PAUL RYAN
|110
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC