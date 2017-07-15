NYU's Grey Art Gallery opens exhibition of works by Mark Mothersbaugh

A prolific composer, musician, and tinker, Mark Mothersbaugh has also been making art since before the inception of his trailblazing post-punk band DEVO in 1973. The Grey Art Gallery hosts the first comprehensive exhibition of this remarkably creative artist and polymath, Mark Mothersbaugh: Myopia, on view at New York University from April 25 to July 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.