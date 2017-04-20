NWPL's 'Goosetown' offers look at Akron history
Goosetown was a section of Akron where many rubber workers and their families lived during the period when the rubber industry was established and growing. New World Performance Laboratory is staging "Goosetown: The Devil's Milk, Part 2" at The Balch Street Theatre through April 30. "Goosetown" is the second part of NWPL's Devil's Milk Trilogy, which is based on Akron's relationship with rubber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Yoppo
|19
|Blonde (May '16)
|21 hr
|Blonde
|2
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Wed
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Sarahluv86
|53
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Apr 15
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr...
|Apr 11
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Apr 10
|Remembering
|7
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC