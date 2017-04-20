NWPL's 'Goosetown' offers look at Akron history

Goosetown was a section of Akron where many rubber workers and their families lived during the period when the rubber industry was established and growing. New World Performance Laboratory is staging "Goosetown: The Devil's Milk, Part 2" at The Balch Street Theatre through April 30. "Goosetown" is the second part of NWPL's Devil's Milk Trilogy, which is based on Akron's relationship with rubber.

