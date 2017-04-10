Northeast Powersports serves UTV market

Northeast Powersports serves UTV market

Located at 66 Hanna Parkway, the new business opened in September and was formed by father and son team David and Jeff Huber, a four-wheel and trail riding enthusiast who said they have had difficulty finding parts for UTVs and have encountered poor customer service. Store Manager Jeff Huber explained UTVs are small, four-wheel drive, off-road vehicles made for two to six people.

