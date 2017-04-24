News 45 mins ago 8:08 p.m.Fugitive of the Week: Kenneth Lindsey
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Kenneth Lindsey. Lindsey is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Akron Police.
