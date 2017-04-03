New Ohio lethal injection process rejected by appeals court
FILE a sA A This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron, Ohio. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati rejected Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process in a 2-1 decision on Thursday, April 6, 2017, jeopardizing scheduled executions of several condemned killers including Phillips.
