NAM presents Ohio Sen. with legislative award

The National Association of Manufacturers recognized U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-OH, with the NAM Award for Manufacturing Legislative Excellence, which was presented during an ceremony at Goodyear's Akron headquarters. Richard Kramer, Goodyear chairman, CEO and president, called Mr. Portman a "a true champion of manufacturing," adding that is record in the U.S. Senate has shown strong support for industry.

