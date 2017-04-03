Medina school board hears tax abatement proposal for Montville Township retail space

The Medina City Schools Board of Education heard reports last night on a potential tax abatement and plans for paving repairs on school property. Bethany Dentler, executive director of the Medina County Economic Development Corp. , came to the board's work session to share information about a proposed tax abatement for a Community Reinvestment Area at Ohio 18 and Interstate 71, just off Normandy Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.