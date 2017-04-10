Man convicted 3 times in ex's slaying is sent back to prison
A northeastern Ohio man who was tried and convicted three times the 1992 slaying of his ex-girlfriend has again been sentenced to life in prison, with possible parole after serving 20 years. He maintains his innocence and didn't speak at his sentencing Thursday in Summit County court in Akron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr...
|Tue
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Apr 10
|Remembering
|7
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met...
|Apr 4
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Apr 4
|INDICT PAUL RYAN
|110
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Apr 4
|paragon ventures
|22
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC