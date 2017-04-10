Man convicted 3 times in ex's slaying...

Man convicted 3 times in ex's slaying is sent back to prison

A northeastern Ohio man who was tried and convicted three times the 1992 slaying of his ex-girlfriend has again been sentenced to life in prison, with possible parole after serving 20 years. He maintains his innocence and didn't speak at his sentencing Thursday in Summit County court in Akron.

