There are on the Cleveland.com story from 22 hrs ago, titled Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal meth found in Akron home. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

A Lorain Correctional Institution employee was arrested after police found crystal meth in her home, according to a police report. Darice Clay, 37, resigned from her position Tuesday, LCI spokeswoman Chris Miller said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cleveland.com.