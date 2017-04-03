Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal meth found in Akron home
There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from 22 hrs ago, titled Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal meth found in Akron home. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:
A Lorain Correctional Institution employee was arrested after police found crystal meth in her home, according to a police report. Darice Clay, 37, resigned from her position Tuesday, LCI spokeswoman Chris Miller said.
#1 19 hrs ago
Is this any way to celebrate diversity, they will likely promote her to warden!
