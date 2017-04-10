LeBron James To Open Public School Fo...

LeBron James To Open Public School For At-Risk Students

The foundation is working with the Akron Public Schools district to open the doors of I Promise School for students in the third and fourth grades in the fall of 2018. By 2022, the school will expand to include grades 1 through 8. LeBron James Is Opening A STEM-Based School for At-Risk Students In Akron Y' Y 1 2 pic.twitter.com/2P0g1oOx6N I Promise School will focus on students who "are at-risk in reading and who are in need of additional academic intervention before falling further behind their peers," a statement from the LeBron James Family Foundation said.

