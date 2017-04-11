LeBron James announces plan to open new public school in Akron
LeBron James announced a major new step in his involvement with at-risk children in Akron, Ohio, his home town. The Cleveland Cavaliers star said Tuesday that his charitable foundation will create a new public school, one planned to open in the fall of 2018.
