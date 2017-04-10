Knight Arts winner Bigger than a Brea...

Knight Arts winner Bigger than a Breadbox to bring vaudeville back to Akron

Wandering Aesthetics, an Akron storytelling theater company, is bringing vaudevillian performances back to Akron with Knight Arts Challenge winner Bigger than a Breadbox. To meet its matching grant, the group will host a live online 48-hour auction, Taste of the Breadbox: An Evening of Culture from the Couch, from April 14 at noon to April 16 at noon.

