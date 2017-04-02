Knight Arts Challenge, offering share of up to $1 million, opens for applications
AKRON The 2017 Knight Arts Challenge is open for applications, offering a share of up to $1 million to the best ideas for engaging and enriching Akron through the arts. The deadline for submissions is April 28. Now in its third year in Akron, the challenge has brought 46 ideas to life, by awarding nearly $2 million in matching grants.
