Keep Akron Beautiful volunteers collect 5.5 tons of trash from Summit Lake
More than 239 volunteers collected 5.5 tons of waste and 18 tires from Summit Lake last week, in just three hours. Keep Akron Beautiful is looking for more volunteers to perform cleanups at parks, recreation areas and city streets in Akron this weekend for the end of Clean Up Akron Month .
