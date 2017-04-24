Juvenile Court Magistrate Will Replac...

Juvenile Court Magistrate Will Replace Johnson in the Ohio House

Ohio House Democrats selected Galonski from a list of eight applicants vying to finish Johnson's term in the 35th district which runs through the end of next year. As a state representative, Galonski says she will rely on her background in working to keep families together.

