Juvenile Court Magistrate Will Replace Johnson in the Ohio House
Ohio House Democrats selected Galonski from a list of eight applicants vying to finish Johnson's term in the 35th district which runs through the end of next year. As a state representative, Galonski says she will rely on her background in working to keep families together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
