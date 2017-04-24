ISIS Supporter CONFESSES To Soliciting The Murder Of Our US Military Soldiers
Terrence McNeil of Akron, Ohio plead guilty to five counts of "solicitation to commit a crime of violence" and five counts of "making threatening interstate communications." McNeil will be sentenced August 1st, and as part of his plea deal will be facing 15-20 years in prison for his crimes.
