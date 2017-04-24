ISIS Supporter CONFESSES To Solicitin...

ISIS Supporter CONFESSES To Soliciting The Murder Of Our US Military Soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

Terrence McNeil of Akron, Ohio plead guilty to five counts of "solicitation to commit a crime of violence" and five counts of "making threatening interstate communications." McNeil will be sentenced August 1st, and as part of his plea deal will be facing 15-20 years in prison for his crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic... 9 hr Hondo 1
News Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor... 9 hr Deductbox 1
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) 16 hr Yoppo 19
Akron PD (Aug '16) Wed yidfellas v USA 7
News Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07) Apr 25 Sarahluv86 53
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Apr 15 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr... Apr 11 Mr Shhhhh 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,615,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC