Inside|Out art spreads to Copley, West Akron

"The New Moon," by Dwight Tryon, will be installed near the main entrance to the Akron Zoo in West Akron as part of this year's Inside WEST AKRON/COPLEY - Just like the spring flowers now blooming, art will be popping up in local neighborhoods as part of the Akron Art Museum's Inside Copley Township and the West Akron/Sherbondy Hill neighborhood are two of the four sites that will each host 10 outdoor high-quality reproductions of artwork from the Akron Art Museum's collection through fall. Art also will be posted in the Ellet and Middlebury neighborhoods in Akron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.