Husband accused in abduction of spouse
One witness to an alleged abduction in Bluffton on Tuesday night said her car was nearly hit as Sar Tharlaw Doh, 20, raced out of the parking lot of Inventure Foods with his wife, Josephine, barely inside the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
