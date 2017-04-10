Green students help preserve historical cemetery
Green High School senior Kayla Fisher makes a rubbing of a gravestone as part of a surveying project that took place April 8-9 at the historic Klinefelter Cemetery. Timothy Matney, of The University of Akron, sets up surveying equipment at the City of Green's first cemetery.
