Grant to help greenhouse grow at new Case elementary school
Third grader Brianna Ellis pulls a leaf of lettuce to put in the class' worm farm in Stephanie Baugh's classroom at Case Elementary School on Wednesday in Akron. The school received a $10,000 grant from the GPD Employees' Foundation for a greenhouse.
