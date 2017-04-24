Goodyear tops Street 1Q forecasts

Goodyear tops Street 1Q forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic... Thu Hondo 1
News Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor... Thu Deductbox 1
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) Thu Yoppo 19
Blonde (May '16) Apr 26 Blonde 2
Akron PD (Aug '16) Apr 26 yidfellas v USA 7
News Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07) Apr 25 Sarahluv86 53
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Apr 15 Mr Shhhhh 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC