Former Buchtel High School basketball player gives back
Coach Kenny Smith directs girl participants in two areas of the gym while Richyanna Grant, 7, dribbles past at Miller South gym as part of a Ladies First program on Wednesday in Akron. Kenny Smith coaches 26 girls about basketball and life skills at Miller South as part of a Ladies First program on Wednesday in Akron.
