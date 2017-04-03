Flying Corsair, built in 1945, coming to Flying Heritage
The aircraft was built at Goodyear in Akron, Ohio in April 1945. It was assigned to Marine Squadron VMF-115 in the southern Philippines and flew in combat in July and August 1945.
