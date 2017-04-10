'Dreamland' Author Sam Quinones Bring...

'Dreamland' Author Sam Quinones Brings Story of Opiate Crisis to Akron

6 hrs ago Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

Journalist Sam Quinones was covering how drugs traveled across the border into the U.S. when he stumbled upon a much larger story about people across the country becoming addicted to opiates prescribed by doctors. The drug dealers noticed, too, and they brought heroin to cities and small towns across the county to supply people addicted to prescription opiates for pain management.

