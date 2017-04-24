Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff...

Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restore two-party system to Akron politics

There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restore two-party system to Akron politics. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

SummitPAC chairman Steve Albrecht talks with community members at the organization's kickoff event at the Akron/Fairlawn Hilton on Wednesday. Albrecht and businessman John Ballard founded the PAC in 2016, with the hope of strengthen the county's two-party political system by finding candidates who are ready, willing, able and qualified to run for local office.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Deductbox

Akron, OH

#1 4 hrs ago
Evidently RINO Arshindumkauff is too busy helping young hitchhiking males in highland square to concentrate on fielding viable candidates for republicans. On a footnote Akron died when 70,000 rubber shop jobs left/ been dead for a long time , nothing left but dope addicts an welfare leeches!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic... 4 hr Hondo 1
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) 11 hr Yoppo 19
Akron PD (Aug '16) Wed yidfellas v USA 7
News Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07) Apr 25 Sarahluv86 53
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Apr 15 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr... Apr 11 Mr Shhhhh 1
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) Apr 10 Remembering 7
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC