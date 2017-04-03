Dollar General manager, former employee accused of stealing $10,000 from Akron store
A Dollar General manager worked with a former employee to steal more than $10,000 in cash and merchandise over several months, police said. Store manager Marcus Rivers let former employee Richard Coutee take items from an Akron store without paying for them, police said in a news release.
