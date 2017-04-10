'Decompression Chamber' brings live c...

'Decompression Chamber' brings live classical music to workplaces in downtown Akron

A new live-music series aimed at easing stress in workplaces around Akron will launch with a pop-up concert at noon April 26 by the Escher String Quartet in the Akron Municipal Building atrium at 217 S. High St. The series, titled "Decompression Chamber," is part of the Tuesday Musical Association and will bring free concerts by chamber musicians to employees and clients at local hospitals, government offices, factories, social service agencies and other high-pressure sites. "Research shows that classical music can decrease stress, boost brain function, improve productivity, increase physical performance and sharpen memory," Jarrod Hartzler, executive and artistic director of Tuesday Musical, said in a news release.

