Daves Markets To Leave Its Flagship Store in AsiaTown
Since Dave's Markets announced plans to relocate from Payne Ave. in AsiaTown to a proposed business park in Cleveland's Midtown community next year, the surrounding neighborhood is gearing up for the loss of its full-service grocery. Dave's owners plan to build a new store on East 59th and Chester, about a mile from its present home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Sat
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr...
|Apr 11
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Apr 10
|Remembering
|7
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met...
|Apr 4
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Apr 4
|INDICT PAUL RYAN
|110
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC