Daves Markets To Leave Its Flagship Store in AsiaTown

Since Dave's Markets announced plans to relocate from Payne Ave. in AsiaTown to a proposed business park in Cleveland's Midtown community next year, the surrounding neighborhood is gearing up for the loss of its full-service grocery. Dave's owners plan to build a new store on East 59th and Chester, about a mile from its present home.

