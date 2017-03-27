Countryside Conservancy adds 14 vendors to outdoor farmers market series; season opens April 22
If you're in the market for artisan chocolates, rustic tarts or handmade marbles, check out Countryside Conservancy 's weekly outdoor farmers markets beginning April 22. More than 50 new vendors applied for a spot at one of the conservancy's two outdoor markets this season, and just 14 were accepted, said Countryside Conservancy Farmers Market Manager Erin Molnar. "In order to be selected, the vendors had to demonstrated a viable product offering and business model and be producer-only, meaning the vendors themselves grow, produce, or make all the products offered for sale," said Molnar.
