Countryside Conservancy adds 14 vendo...

Countryside Conservancy adds 14 vendors to outdoor farmers market series; season opens April 22

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Plain Dealer

If you're in the market for artisan chocolates, rustic tarts or handmade marbles, check out Countryside Conservancy 's weekly outdoor farmers markets beginning April 22. More than 50 new vendors applied for a spot at one of the conservancy's two outdoor markets this season, and just 14 were accepted, said Countryside Conservancy Farmers Market Manager Erin Molnar. "In order to be selected, the vendors had to demonstrated a viable product offering and business model and be producer-only, meaning the vendors themselves grow, produce, or make all the products offered for sale," said Molnar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My quest for a recipe Mar 29 JOKRJO 1
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Mar 29 Homeless Wino Pete 109
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mar 27 Russ 203
Did Dr Joel Mowrey Pass Away in Bali Mar 25 Debbie 1
SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14) Mar 24 The Donald 16
Akron PD (Aug '16) Mar 23 OP GLADIO 6
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,019,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC