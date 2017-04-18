Bright 'Roland' back at library

Bright 'Roland' back at library

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

The bright yellow metal sculpture, which toppled as a result of heavy winds Jan. 10, was reinstalled April 13 in front of the Fairlawn-Bath Branch Library on Smith Road. Branch Manager Jane Scott said after the sculpture was removed, it was discovered that there was some minor damage as a result of its tumble.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Apr 15 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr... Apr 11 Mr Shhhhh 1
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) Apr 10 Remembering 7
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met... Apr 4 Mr Shhhhh 1
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Apr 4 INDICT PAUL RYAN 110
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC