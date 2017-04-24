Breaux promotes positive attitude on bench

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux is shown in her office in the Summit County Courthouse. She was elected in November and began her term on the bench Jan. 5. DOWNTOWN AKRON - On the wall in new Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux's office hangs a framed inspirational quote: "She believed she could so she did."

