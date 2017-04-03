Body found on Akron recycling plant conveyer belt
Employees found the body about 7:30 a.m. as they sorted through recyclables brought to the Greenstar Recycling Center on Exeter Road, next to the Akron Fulton International Airport, Akron police said. The center receives recyclables from across the region, so it remains unclear how the body wound up there.
