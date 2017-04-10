Bicyclist wounded in Akron drive-by shooting, police say
An Akron bicyclist was wounded Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in the city's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police said. The 43-year-old man was shot in the leg just before 12:30 p.m. on Bisson Avenue near Sherbondy Park, according to a police report.
