Bicyclist wounded in Akron drive-by shooting, police say

22 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

An Akron bicyclist was wounded Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in the city's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police said. The 43-year-old man was shot in the leg just before 12:30 p.m. on Bisson Avenue near Sherbondy Park, according to a police report.

