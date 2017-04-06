Berkshire Insurance Unit Sues Goodyea...

Berkshire Insurance Unit Sues Goodyear Over Asbestos Claims

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co is seeking unspecified damages in its federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Akron, Ohio, where Goodyear is based. Berkshire said Goodyear claimed to have in 2008 exhausted a policy from another insurer for the asbestos claims, but waited until November 2015 to seek reimbursement from Berkshire for "several millions of dollars" under an "excess" policy.

