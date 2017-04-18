Autism Society of Greater Akron presents Caring Bunny event
The fourth annual Caring Bunny event, hosted by the Autism Society of Greater Akron and Summit Mall April 2, welcomed 52 families of children with autism and other different abilities, along with their siblings, for a special visit with the Easter Bunny. The visit included a calming environment with small crowds, low lighting, no loud music and no long lines.
