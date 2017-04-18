Akron's proposed regulations for medi...

Akron's proposed regulations for medical marijuana could come too late for people to apply...

The city of Akron is considering legislation that would "heavily regulate" medical marijuana businesses attempting to operate in the city limits. But Akronites looking to cultivate marijuana under Ohio's Medical Marijuana Control Program could miss the boat because the state will begin accepting applications in June, well before people could secure required city permits under a new licensing process that has to be approved by city council.

