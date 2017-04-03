Akron's Glendale Cemetery restores hi...

Akron's Glendale Cemetery restores historic bell: See the tower come down

Read more: Cleveland.com

The 700-pound bell that for decades tolled Akron's funerals and celebrations from Glendale Cemetery 's historic bell tower was removed Tuesday for restoration. But first, the bell tower's 6,500-pound, 8-foot rustic framework and 14-foot pyramid-style roof, installed more than 130 years ago, had to be brought down in a delicate operation using a huge crane.

Akron, OH

