Akron's Glendale Cemetery restores historic bell: See the tower come down
The 700-pound bell that for decades tolled Akron's funerals and celebrations from Glendale Cemetery 's historic bell tower was removed Tuesday for restoration. But first, the bell tower's 6,500-pound, 8-foot rustic framework and 14-foot pyramid-style roof, installed more than 130 years ago, had to be brought down in a delicate operation using a huge crane.
